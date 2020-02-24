Commercial grade of Andreas Athanasiou: the greasers acquire a sprinter to play with Connor McDavid

%MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483211% %MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483212%

"Ken? Steve here. Let's make another deal."

%MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483213% %MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483214%

In less than 24 hours, Ken Holland and Steve Yzerman, two general managers dating back to the late 90s and three Stanley Cups when the first was the Red Wings GM and the second his captain, made a second exchange before the NHL . change deadline

%MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483215% %MINIFYHTML99078b6503f2ec89f3b84a377c10483216%

First, when the clock struck midnight on February 24, Yzerman sent Dutch defender Mike Green and then, around mid-afternoon on Monday, the two made another exchange by sending the fast Andreas Athanasiou to Alberta. This move is important for the Oilers, who need a quick and skillful advance to play with Connor McDavid.

Oilers received from Detroit:

Andreas Athanasiou (F) and Ryan Kuffner (F)

Red wings received from Edmonton

Sam Gagner (F), 2020 second round selection and 2021 second round selection

Grade of greasers: A-

The faithful Oilers can no longer say that their team did nothing on the exchange deadline with the team acquiring one of the fastest skaters in the league that is not called Connor McDavid. This season, the 25-year-old striker has 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games; They are not large numbers, however, keep in mind last year that he posted a 30-goal season, and this year's Red Wings team is terrible.

Of course, it is the worst in the minus 45 league in a plus / minus rating, but that is a very biased number, and again, not unexpected considering how bad Detroit is. Its% CF is somewhat respectable at 44.73 percent this season, although the% of GF leaves little to be desired (25.40), according to the trick of natural statistics. Both should increase taking into account that he will play alongside McDavid, who elevates everyone's game around him, or the NHL points leader, Leon Draisaitl.

We'll see how Athanasiou works on McDavid's left side, but seeing this incredibly fast experiment should be fun.

AA is a 15-20 goal player, but remember, Pat Maroon had a personal record of 27 alongside McD.

Chiasson to CH 22

Kassian to CH 15.

20 = 30 next to the number 97. – Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 24, 2020

However, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported that a Red Wings teammate said last week: "These young people come in and think it's all about the highlights. We've all talked to him to try to understand how he will be successful." but he doesn't want to listen. "

Therefore, it can be a bit of a project for head coach Dave Tippett.

In spite of everything, the Oilers are fighting for a first place in the Pacific Division and with the incorporation of Athanasiou, Green and Tyler Ennis from the Senators, the Oilers can finally prepare for a long playoff race.