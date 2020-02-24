Combined NFL 2020 measurements: tracking hand size, height and other measurable measurements for quarterbacks

%MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0911% %MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0912%

The measurements were taken in the 2020 NFL Combine on Monday morning, and you know what that means: go crazy over the size of the quarterback's hands.

%MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0913% %MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0914%

The player who received the most attention was the winner of Heisman and the No. 1 selected in the general selection Joe Burrow, whose hand size was only 9 inches, the third smallest among the QBs in the combine (Jake Fromm of Georgia had the second smaller hands at 8,875 inches, Kevin from Princeton Davidson the smallest with 8.25 inches). To put Burrow's hands in perspective, Kyler Murray, the tiny 5-foot 10-inch quarterback that was first selected overall by the Arizona Cardinals, was measured at 9.5 inches.

%MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0915% %MINIFYHTML0fa82700568ad1efc87d16ed7d9e6a0916%

Other outstanding measurements among the QB include Justin Herbert of Oregon, who was the tallest in the combine with 6-6.25 inches; Jordan Love, from the state of Utah, which had the widest wingspan of 80 inches; and Brian Lewerke of Michigan State, who had the largest hands with 10,625 inches.

Here are all the quarterbacks in the combine, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, who properly compiles the numbers on Twitter.

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go on defense; Bucs, chargers go QB

Combined NFL 2020 measurements

Quarterbacks