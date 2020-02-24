Coach Ben Pauling shot down by Stokes | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2d042966e64b331100c194b21468752211% %MINIFYHTML2d042966e64b331100c194b21468752212%





Coach Ben Pauling at the Bangor-On-Dee Racecourse

Ben Pauling hopes Stokes can prove to be as talented as the winning cricket star of the World Cup in England, after which he named his debutante winner.

Equine Stokes prided himself on his namesake when he led during his first appearance at the racetrack under David Bass on Sunday, on the way to a three-win victory with a rewarding odds of 28-1 at the opening bumper in Wolverhampton.

Cotswolds coach and cricket enthusiast Pauling named the castrated horse in honor of Ben Stokes, immediately after the heroic winners of the game in the final of the World Cup last summer against New Zealand in Lord & # 39; s.

After an instant hit on the track, Pauling is excited for the future with the five-year-old boy, who is wearing the colors of his wife Sophie.

"We named him for the heroicity of Ben Stokes in the World Cup final," he said.

"We were happy to get it, it's a great name, and I hope it's a horse as good as a cricket player."

Pauling intends to cultivate Stokes' talent, and Califet's well-educated son, of a half sister of the high-class canyonist Iktitaf, will not rush.

Reflecting on Stokes' very encouraging debut, he said: "I'm broken.

"He did very well.

"It has been a horse that has taken the necessary time. It is a great horse and we could not have been more impressed with it."

Stokes has recovered well from his efforts and is likely to run only once again this spring, before graduating in obstacles next season.

"Everything seems fine today, which is great," Pauling added.

"At this time, they will keep him on the bumpers this season. I can't see that we still go, but he is a horse that has enough skill."

"We will take it out again before the end of the season, once again I should think and that will be all."