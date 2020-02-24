CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6f59d9c440696f1ef98301e9e0d3866111% %MINIFYHTML6f59d9c440696f1ef98301e9e0d3866112%









Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines





Dillian Whyte says Tyson Fury will try to avoid a fight for the mandatory WBC title, but has promised to "knock him down,quot; if the new WBC champion accepts a British battle.

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United by beating Watford 3-0 to advance to fifth.

Arsenal came from a goal down to beat Everton 3-2 in the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for the Gunners, who are located above the Everton in ninth.

England beat Ireland 24-12 in the Six Nations to be second in the table. England's attempts came from George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

LeBron James recorded 29 points when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center.

Patrick Reed responded to his critics with great style while producing an outstanding final to claim a unique victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship.