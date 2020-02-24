City Sculpture Park – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – City Sculpture is an art park that shows the large-scale work of longtime Cass Corridor artist Robert Sestok. With a rotating exhibition schedule and a program of visiting artists, the park is dedicated to exposing the public to experimental sculpture work in Detroit.

"There are many years of steel welding here. I started welding when I was 14, I didn't start making welded steel art until 1980, and for me it was a natural process to work with metal."

"This park is called City Sculpture, it is at 955 Alexandrine, it is a service unit of the Lodge highway. It is a good place to come and make 29 pieces of sculpture that I created since 1980, more than 35 years of steel welding."

“The idea of ​​the sculpture park is to have some sustainability with welded steel sculptures. People are generally interested in what I have done here and I receive many good comments about it. "

"The work is based on the Cass Corridor artistic movement of which I was part of the early and late 1970s, there is a sense of freedom that we have here, and it is also an opportunity for people to grow, and that is a good thing I like of Detroit. "

