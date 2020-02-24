City Sculpture Park – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit (Up News Info Detroit) – City Sculpture is an art park that shows the large-scale work of longtime Cass Corridor artist Robert Sestok. With a rotating exhibition schedule and a program of visiting artists, the park is dedicated to exposing the public to experimental sculpture work in Detroit.
"There are many years of steel welding here. I started welding when I was 14, I didn't start making welded steel art until 1980, and for me it was a natural process to work with metal."
"This park is called City Sculpture, it is at 955 Alexandrine, it is a service unit of the Lodge highway. It is a good place to come and make 29 pieces of sculpture that I created since 1980, more than 35 years of steel welding."
“The idea of the sculpture park is to have some sustainability with welded steel sculptures. People are generally interested in what I have done here and I receive many good comments about it. "
"The work is based on the Cass Corridor artistic movement of which I was part of the early and late 1970s, there is a sense of freedom that we have here, and it is also an opportunity for people to grow, and that is a good thing I like of Detroit. "
