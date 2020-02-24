Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson, wins the photographer of the year with these stunning swimsuit photos of his wife and daughter, Sienna

Ciara knows how to make her fans happy. The hot mom, who is currently pregnant with her third child, recently visited her Instagram to share an impressive photo of herself in an impressive white bikini.

And her supporters were not surprised to discover that her husband, Russell Wilson, took the perfect photo. In the now viral photo, Ciara is wearing a white bikini and a matching cloak while posing by the pool.

The singer and businesswoman also shared an adorable photo of their daughter, Sienna, in a beautiful swimsuit. Fans had some sweet words for the mother / daughter duo.

One person said: "Congratulations King and Queen 🙏🙏 I love the way they love 🖤🖤🖤🖤".

Another commentator said: “If only I could look like this and I prey with your third child !!! Lawd, you are a perfect girl! 🙌🏾😍💕💛 ”

This sponsor shared: "My heart. You look great together."

During an interview with Angie Martínez to promote her album, Beauty brands, Ciara finally spoke about the prayer she used after her breakup with Future that led her to Russell.

She said: “I thought I was going to be single for four years, and I had that in mind. And I don't know why that number was four years old, but I was ready to take my time and be patient and let love fall in the right place. I wanted something new, and I wanted something different, I wanted to be loved at maximum capacity and loved in the way I deserved. "

She added: “I prayed for a God fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom to learn from the wisdom I am getting from the experience I am going through. I prayed for a man who loved children because, obviously, having my son, if you're going to love me, you have to love him. I prayed for a man who was worldly too. Because I love to explore. So, someone who was going to build my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!

Ciara also talked about the first time she met her husband: “I remember seeing my husband the first night we met, it's like a movie, when we talk about our history, we both have the same feelings. … It was a feeling of calm throughout my body. I also remember looking at it, and I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had seen in my life. And I couldn't remember half of what I was saying … but when you know, you know. We say that, and we also talk about being equally united. It is only light. When there is light, it's fine. It is easy. Even in the most difficult moments. "

Ciara is a true star and role model.



