Christina Aguilera performs Moving Ave Maria at Kobe Bryant Memorial

Cristina Aguilera He used his legendary voice to honor another icon.

During a public memorial held Monday inside the Staples Center to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter accident almost a month ago, the Grammy-winning singer took the stage to pay tribute to the late great basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Dressed in black, the interpreter released an interpretation of the classic "Ave Maria,quot; backed by musicians. The star was not the only one to serenade the crowd during the celebration of Kobe's life as Beyoncé He helped start the event by making his hits "XO,quot; and "Halo." Later, Alicia Keyswho organized the 2020 Grammys the day he passed away, he sat at the piano to play one of Kobe and his wife Vanessa Bryantthe "favorite numbers,quot; Ludwig van Beethoven"Sonata in the moonlight,quot;.