China is monitoring WeChat and Twitter for coronavirus publications

The Chinese government is tracking people on social platforms like Twitter and WeChat who share what officials consider negative information about the coronavirus outbreak, Vice reports. The regulation of protest and dissent is not new in China, but people who have shared information about the virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan describe relatively moderate interactions in social networks that, however, resulted in responses direct and indirect of the Chinese government, according to Vice.

The coronavirus has become a topic of disagreement in China, with online protests such as the one that followed the death of whistleblower Li Wenliang that accumulates furious reactions that are then quickly eliminated. The hashtag "I want freedom of expression,quot; was disseminated on the Chinese social media site Weibo in the hours after Li's death, accumulating 2 million publications that were deleted the next day, NPR reported.

According to reports, a man was confronted at home by Chinese officials through a tweet.

But Vice He says repressive measures are beginning to focus on individual and sometimes totally benign publications rather than just larger mass movements. A Chinese man on vacation in California said Vice I was trying to share information about the coronavirus with the family in Wuhan on WeChat. He says he believes the Chinese government pressured his friends in China to ask him about his whereabouts in the United States and received a warning that someone in Shanghai was trying to access his WeChat account.

Another man based in China said officials visited him at his home in Dongguan after he responded to a tweet that criticized the way the Chinese government handled the spread of the virus. Officials told him that his tweet was an attack against the Chinese government. His phone was confiscated and he was forced to sign a statement saying he would not repeat the so-called threat, Vice reports.

More than 2,600 people died after contracting the new coronavirus, and it has made more than 79,000 people sick since it was first detected in Wuhan in December. The Chinese government has been harshly criticized for its mishandling of the outbreak, which included censoring news reports about the situation in Wuhan and removing social media posts from Wuhan residents, many of whom reportedly described terrible conditions. .

China has also taken strong action against the use of virtual private networks (VPNs). Many people in China use VPN to try to evade government censors online. The government has even ordered health workers not to mention the coronavirus in group chats, Vice reports.