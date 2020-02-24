China condemns bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison | News

A Chinese court sentenced the Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison on charges of illegally providing intelligence abroad in a case that has shaken relations between Beijing and Stockholm.

The court in the eastern city of Ningbo said on Tuesday that the publisher of the book was convicted on Monday and had his Chinese citizenship restored in 2018, but it was not immediately clear if he had renounced his Swedish nationality.

Gui, one of five Hong Kong-based booksellers known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders, was kidnapped by Chinese authorities while traveling to Beijing in February 2018, the second time he disappeared in Chinese custody.

Gui disappeared for the first time in 2015 while on vacation in Thailand and finally appeared in an undisclosed location in China, confessing his involvement in a fatal car accident and smuggling of illegal books.

He was two years in prison, but three months after his release in October 2017, he was arrested again on a train to Beijing while traveling with Swedish diplomats.

His supporters and his family have claimed that his detention is part of a campaign of political repression orchestrated by the Chinese authorities.

The Ningbo court also sentenced Gui to five years of "deprivation of political rights," which in practice means that he cannot run state-owned companies or hold positions in state bodies.

China does not recognize dual citizenship and foreigners are required to renounce their foreign nationality once they obtain Chinese citizenship.

A video posted by China three weeks after Gui's disappearance allegedly showed him confessing to acting badly and blaming Sweden for "sensationalizing,quot; his case and "instigating,quot; behavior that violates the law.

Gui's friend, dissident poet Bei Ling, said at the time that Gui's confession was probably made under duress.

Alleged Chinese criminals often appear in "confessions,quot; videotaped which, according to human rights groups, sometimes have the hallmark of the official twist.