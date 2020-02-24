Chelsea Olinger accused of murder in the death of the young son – Up News Info

Blue Earth County attorney Pat McDermott said Monday that the charges against Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27, were amended to include second and third degree murder and the malicious punishment of a child, all serious crimes.
Initially, Olinger was accused of serious aggression after taking her 16-month-old son who did not respond to a hospital. The boy also had bruises, broken ribs, broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver. Tests indicated that the child had no brain activity.
Mankato Free Press reports that the boy died on February 12. A preliminary autopsy report listed the cause of death as "complications of multiple injuries due to forceful force,quot; and the form of death as homicide.
Olinger told investigators that the boy fell down a flight of stairs. Authorities said he also told investigators that he could have hit his son's head on the side of a crib and put his hand on the child's month in an attempt to stop the child from crying.
Olinger remains incarcerated with a $ 1 million bond. His public defender did not immediately answer a phone call to comment on his behalf.
