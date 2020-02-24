Chase Center, Warriors celebrate the millionth guest since the inauguration of Arena – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML24730170225d06f724869992d5e0fbf111% %MINIFYHTML24730170225d06f724869992d5e0fbf112%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center welcomed the millionth guest of the arena in Sunday night's game against the Pelicans.

This milestone occurs only six months after the arena opened its doors for the first time last September with a concert by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

Livermore resident Alden Faught had no idea what he was literally going to when he appeared at Chase Center. He was bathed with a fall of balloons and confetti, serenaded with a band and received by the warrior dance team and the warrior Hype Man Franco Finn.

"I am stunned. As I crossed the doors of the Chase Center, I had no idea that a million people had gone through, as if it were crazy," Faught said.

Faught is the holder of a first year seasonal ticket. He brought his daughter to the game, who is visiting from southern California.

"I'm still surprised, I have no idea how to feel right now. As he said, I wasn't even supposed to be here this weekend, I don't live here, so this is crazy," said Antonia Faught.

The two were promoted to seats on the floor and received gifts that included a basketball signed by the team, tickets for an upcoming Chase Center concert and a custom-made shirt.

Sunday's game marked the 67th event at Chase Center since the arena opened.

The Faughts met and greeted Warriors President and CEO Joe Lacob, former Zaza Pachulia player and Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts.

"It's very fun to celebrate something like this. It happened even faster than I would have imagined. A million people have passed through the gates watching Warriors games, watching amazing concerts, watching Oprah yesterday," Welts said.

The Pelicans beat the Warriors 115 to 101, but fans and the team are optimistic that superstar Stephen Curry is approaching a comeback. He has been out with a broken hand since October.

"I think it will be a breakthrough in the season, obviously it has had some great challenges, but it will be a small peak in our future when I return to the field," Welts said.

To date, the Warriors have a consecutive sales streak of 371 games, the fourth longest active streak in the NBA.