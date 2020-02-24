Charlie Heaton makes rare comments about the relationship with Natalia Dyer

It's been more than three years since Charlie Heaton Y Natalia Dyer The first rumors of romance provoked. While their relationship is no longer a secret, the Strange things The stars kept things secret at first.

During a new interview with GQ, the 26-year-old actor was asked why the two were "cautious,quot; in the initial stages.

"We really didn't know what the relationship was," Heaton told the magazine, insisting they weren't trying to be sneaky.

Still, they didn't cheat the Duffer Brothers.

"That first audition, we did a chemistry reading with (Heaton and) Natalia." Matt duffer, one of the creators of the program, told the publication, "and the sparks were flying."

While celebrities Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler began to cause speculation in 2016, they would not debut on the red carpet as a couple until 2017. However, they tend to keep their personal lives private. However, they have made some weird comments about each other on social media and in interviews.

"It's interesting to work with someone you go home with," said the 25-year-old actress. Refinery 29 in 2019. "It's always a lot of fun. We're very comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel freer, and we can talk about that before."