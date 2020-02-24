Channing Tatum brings Jessie J to Playdate with her daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship seems to be stronger than ever. The couple met again in January after a brief separation, and now Jessie is spending time with Everly, Tatum's six-year-old daughter, who she shares with her ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old singer shared in her Instagram Stories the fun date she had with Tatum and her daughter. In a clip, Channing and Everly were playing a virtual video game together. And in a second clip, the Mike Magic Star asks his daughter: "Have you started yet?"

In the first clip, Jessie J wrote the legend: "A complete mood." And, for a second, the singer simply captioned the video, "Superdad."

the Bang bang The singer also posted a clip of herself with Everly during the "Saturday dance party." The duo danced along with a scarf, but accidentally threw it too hard, which caused the scarf to fly through the air and hit a glass of celery juice.

"Scarf – 1. My turn – -4 hahaha. Celery juice- 0. Evie- 100 🧣🥰🎢🎡🍭," Jessie wrote in the caption.

Not long after they revived their romance, one of Tatum's followers on Instagram commented that "Jenna looks better with you." And, the 39-year-old actor took the opportunity to respond to the unwanted comment.

Tatum wrote that he didn't usually comment like that, but he felt he was a good example of a "happy, terrible person, hates thoughtless people." Tatum said there was no one more impressive and beautiful in sight than Jessie, and that includes her ex.

“Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are facts. just facts. Ok, bye, be careful with your actions, it's what you believe for yourself, "Tatum wrote. Jessie followed on her Instagram with a video of her and Tatum kissing, and wrote in the legend that the publication was her way of showing what what happens when you put out the external whispers, the noise and the comparisons in silence and you raise the volume of your life, all volume.

“When you give up and act without fear about the truth that it always was. Love shines and grows in a different way. The happiness from the inside out. "I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters," wrote Jessie J.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum's ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, is engaged to Steve Kazee and they expect their first child together.



