Celtics among those who will attend the memorial of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Several Celtics attended the funeral of the deceased Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday afternoon at the Staples Center.

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis shared photos of their tickets or ceremony programs. Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker and Grant Williams were also seen in the crowd full of stars who gathered to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna, who, along with seven other people, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in California.

"I still can't believe this is real," Smart wrote on Instagram. "He left but never forgot and always lives with us!"

After facing the Lakers on Sunday afternoon, the Celtics were originally scheduled to leave Los Angeles around noon, but delayed their flight so players and staff could attend the service. Celtics legend Bill Russell, who wore Bryant's No. 24 shirt for Sunday's game, was also present, as was retired fellow Celtic Paul Pierce.

The talk show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the proceedings, which lasted approximately two and a half hours. Beyoncé opened with moving interpretations of her hits "XO,quot; and "Halo,quot;, Alicia Keys performed Beethoven's first "Moonlight Sonata,quot; movement on the piano, and Christina Aguilera sang "Ave Maria,quot; by Franz Schubert.

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, Oregon owner Sabrina Ionescu, UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, general manager of the Lakers and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, and former Lakers center, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, spoke.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a part of me died," a tearful Jordan said during his touching comments. “And when I look around the room and the world, a piece of you died. Why else would you be here?

Several current and former Lakers were in the audience, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Anthony Davis, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Sasha Vujačić and Jerry West. Among the other current NBA players present were Devin Booker, Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Draymond Green, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook. Among the retirees were Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade.

Other guests included rapper Snoop Dogg, rapper LL Cool J, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, singer and actress Queen Latifah, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, former Olympian Michael Phelps, coach San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich, and the third retired from the New York Yankees. baseman Alex Rodriguez, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, actress Gabrielle Union and rapper Kanye West.