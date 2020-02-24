Celibacy causes the couple's esteem to collapse – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am a woman in her 50s. I had a brief and miserable marriage in my 30 years (without children), and I have been happily single since then.

"Jack,quot; is 60 years old, married throughout his adult life and has two adult children. He thought his marriage was happy, but his wife left one day and moved to the middle of the country. (I knew them both before this happened). After their divorce, Jack and I started dating.

Jack is loving and considerate. We have a wonderful life with rewarding jobs, a great circle of friends and shared hobbies. Your children and your spouses have welcomed me with open arms. We speak through differences as rational people. We have bought a house together. I could not imagine a better relationship!

Still, my self-esteem has received some blows. Jack did not choose to end his marriage, and knowing that he would rather be with his ex makes me feel that I am the consolation prize. Jack has never said anything about it, but it's something I'm aware of.

Also, for some reason he isn't willing to argue, Jack doesn't want to be intimate. We had some meetings at the beginning of our relationship just because I wanted to please myself. Every time I mention the subject, he just says that he is more interested in the company (however, he loves movies or TV shows that show some skin).

Is the lack of sexual intimacy in relationships between older people common?

Or is it because he wants to be with his ex-wife?

I agree to never have sex, as long as it is not a sign that something bigger is missing in our relationship.

– Confused celibacy

Dear Celibacy: You say that you and "Jack,quot; talk about your differences as rational human beings.

I don't like to make holes in your happiness, but … Jack lets you assume that he would prefer his ex. Frame your marriage as if you had finished out of nowhere. He will not have sex with you and will not discuss it with you.

Has it occurred to you that this behavior could have contributed to your wife's decision to leave?

Libido decreases for some people as they get older, but it hasn't decreased for you and no, I don't think it's the norm that people in this age group are celibate. There is nothing wrong with choosing celibacy or living a celibate life. But you didn't choose it. He did.

True intimacy means being brave enough to let yourself be loved through your weakest, weirdest or most challenging moments. Intimacy begins with speaking, disseminating, listening and responding honestly.

If your relationship were in the right place, your self-esteem would not be affected. You have the right to ask questions and start honest conversations. If your boy cannot (or does not want) to interact with you in this way, then he will have to make a difficult decision.

Dear Amy: I have been in a bridge club for over 10 years (12 members). We meet approximately once a month.

Before the last few years, the host offered dinner and drinks. It was great! You had a free night and enjoyed the hospitality and cooking of another person.

When it was your turn to host, you paid the favor.

In recent years, this has become more of a "shared meal,quot; night. The problem is that the same people seem to be bringing the pots. I often bring an attractive and creative dish, just to have someone else bring a bottle of sparkling water or nothing.

Is there any way to match the workload between us, without pointing our finger and hurting feelings?

– A bridge far away

Dear Bridge: Yes. The way to solve this is to talk about it in a group. You can say: "Our dinner on the bridge was excellent while it lasted, but do we want to make a transition away from dinner and move on to something else?" Bringing snacks, desserts or just sharing drinks could be the collective option.

Dear Amy: "Survivor,quot; suffered terrible child abuse and wanted to confront a woman who had harassed her as a child.

This phrase is pure gold: "‘ Letting dogs sleep "is not the answer for you, because, for you, dogs never sleep. These memories still advance, stalk and threaten to jump. ”

Thank you for helping this survivor, and millions of others, with less than 100 words.

– Grateful

Dear Grateful: I have received great support for this response, and I really appreciate it.

