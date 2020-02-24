Celibacy causes the couple's esteem to collapse – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I am a woman in her 50s. I had a brief and miserable marriage in my 30 years (without children), and I have been happily single since then.

%MINIFYHTML73d5d37189fa0f4865aeac8ec282b9b211%%MINIFYHTML73d5d37189fa0f4865aeac8ec282b9b212%

"Jack,quot; is 60 years old, married throughout his adult life and has two adult children. He thought his marriage was happy, but his wife left one day and moved to the middle of the country. (I knew them both before this happened). After their divorce, Jack and I started dating.

Jack is loving and considerate. We have a wonderful life with rewarding jobs, a great circle of friends and shared hobbies. Your children and your spouses have welcomed me with open arms. We speak through differences as rational people. We have bought a house together. I could not imagine a better relationship!

Still, my self-esteem has received some blows. Jack did not choose to end his marriage, and knowing that he would rather be with his ex makes me feel that I am the consolation prize. Jack has never said anything about it, but it's something I'm aware of.

Also, for some reason he isn't willing to argue, Jack doesn't want to be intimate. We had some meetings at the beginning of our relationship just because I wanted to please myself. Every time I mention the subject, he just says that he is more interested in the company (however, he loves movies or TV shows that show some skin).

Is the lack of sexual intimacy in relationships between older people common?

Or is it because he wants to be with his ex-wife?

I agree to never have sex, as long as it is not a sign that something bigger is missing in our relationship.

– Confused celibacy

Dear Celibacy: You say that you and "Jack,quot; talk about your differences as rational human beings.

I don't like to make holes in your happiness, but … Jack lets you assume that he would prefer his ex. Frame your marriage as if you had finished out of nowhere. He will not have sex with you and will not discuss it with you.

%MINIFYHTML73d5d37189fa0f4865aeac8ec282b9b213%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here