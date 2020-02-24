CBD products are not always advertised, according to consumer reporter Alanna Autler – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

What was once a relatively unknown substance is now a familiar name.

Cannabinol or CBD oil is a substance found in cannabis. Advocates say that CBD can address a myriad of health conditions ranging from chronic pain to anxiety.

The CBD is booming in popularity, with products available almost everywhere.

But currently, CBD is not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration. UU.

So how do you know exactly what you are buying?

Up News Info 11 chose five CBD products to test in an independent laboratory.

The two tinctures and the three brands of gummies were randomly selected and legally purchased online. The companies come from states across the country.

The Armstrong Forensic Laboratory in Arlington conducted the test.

Armstrong has several local, national and international accreditations, including ISO / IEC 17025.

The laboratory is also registered with the US Drug Control Agency. UU. As a facility that can assess the concentration of THC.

Laboratory director Kelly Wouters, Ph.D., discussed the results with Up News Info 11.

"Both oils were very close to what the label said," Wouters said. "In fact, there may be even a little more CBD than what was on the label."

The tests revealed that most of the samples contained approximately the same level of CBD as advertised, and the tinctures contained slightly higher concentrations. Two brands of jelly beans contained less CBD than promised on the label.

The National Association of Cannabis Companies states that the concentration of THC or other cannabinoids printed on the label of a product must match the concentration found in the laboratory results within a "fifteen percent variation related to the indicated potency,quot;.

Meanwhile, the FDA declares that for products to be accurately labeled, the items must contain within 20 percent of the declared value, in accordance with the agency's guidelines on the accuracy of the label.

The samples of a rubbery mark and a tincture mark were out of that 20% range for the CBD content.

On its website, a company declares that its products range between eight and 25 mg per jelly. But the laboratory detected only four mg per gum.

Of all the results, Wouters said this is what he found most surprising: "I think consumers might be surprised to know how much THC is in the product."

Wouters refers to the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. THC is legal in CBD products as long as the amounts do not exceed 0.3%.

Armstrong laboratories detected low levels of THC in all samples. The highest concentration came from a Colorado tincture sample: 0.088%, which is still below the legal limit.

In its brochure, the company recognizes the presence of THC, even stating: "There is a small possibility that this low amount may appear in some drug tests."

Some companies that claim that their products do not contain THC still warn customers on their sites to avoid taking the product if they expect to undergo a drug test.

"If someone were a regular user of this product, using it daily, perhaps at a high level of use, I would not be surprised if they could consume enough THC to have a positive drug test," said Wouters.

It should be noted that factors such as consumption, body type and metabolism can affect the way different people react to certain substances.

The laboratory detected trace levels of THC in the products, even in articles that claimed not to contain THC.

"It could be misleading for consumers who think they are receiving absolutely zero THC, and in most cases, the amount is negligible," Wouters said. "But in some cases, I think it's worth pointing out the amount."

But several brands refuted Armstrong's findings.

One brand said the results landed within an acceptable range of "variance." One company argued that Armstrong "is not a cannabis-focused laboratory," and then provided another set of results from a laboratory that it uses, showing that THC was not detectable in its products.

But therein lies the conflict. According to US law In the US, there is no standardized mandatory procedure to test CBD products or even a mandatory reference method.

"Right now, because there is no law on the subject, it is a free policy," said Lisa Pittman, a lawyer who is part of the Texas Industrial Hemp Advisory Council.

Pittman said consumers should always investigate CBD retailers before making a purchase. To verify the ingredients in the products, Pittman suggested scanning the QR codes printed on the packaging.

Look for the Certificate of Analysis (COA) of the product, which is a document that details the results of laboratory tests. Be careful with any company that does not make the COA public.

"Now you have to be very careful with the product, because people are trying to take advantage of this green fever," Pittman said.