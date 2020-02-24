Castro Valley Hit and Run leaves 12 years old with serious injuries – Up News Info San Francisco

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – Authorities in Castro Valley on Monday were looking for the driver responsible for a crash-and-collision that left a 12-year-old victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

The boy was reportedly beaten at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Manter Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The victim was seriously injured and immediately transported to an area hospital.

The driver fled the scene and was last seen in Crow Canyon in the direction of Interstate 580. Authorities were looking for a white or Hispanic adult man, approximately 25-35 years old, and were driving a Ford F-150 truck black raised.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident should call the Castro Valley CHP office at (510) 582-9028 or 911 to report it.