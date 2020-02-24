Cardi B Furious on Twitter Troll for making a rude comment about her daughter's appearance

%MINIFYHTMLe3d36a695c0ec73abf2b989adba49ccd11% %MINIFYHTMLe3d36a695c0ec73abf2b989adba49ccd12%

Vogue Magazine / Annie Leibovitz

The woman & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She is a bear mom when she turns off an online enemy who made a casual comment about her daughter Kulture's appearance on Twitter.

Up News Info –

Cardi B He was not here for anyone to trolle his little daughter Kulture. The rapper recently posted a screenshot of her with the one-year-old boy on Twitter. "Shit, who isn't cute?" The proud mother boasted.

However, in social networks where online trolls were flourishing, of course, there is always someone who decided to ruin the mood. One wrote: "Kulture is not so cute."

Successful creator "Bodak Yellow" reacted: "My daughter is the cutest bitch, so sit with your weeds covered with weeds." The mother of one added: "It's a fake tweet. Play silly with your mother or in traffic don't play with mines."

The troll that appeared to be a woman defended his rude comment: "It's called an opinion."

Even so, Cardi was not impressed when she replied: "Ok, and this is a fact, BUT YOU ARE GARBAGE …" She continued: "You are lucky that I am a woman of change, I would have violated your children so much that you would hate your baby father. " for doing them. "She concluded:" Don't try my son. "

Little Kulture turns 2 in July of this year. She is Cardi's first daughter with a husband Make up for.

"As soon as she was born, a month later he said: & # 39; She is so beautiful. Look how people will go crazy & # 39;". Because a lot of people said bad things, like we don't publish it because it's ugly. He said: & # 39; I'm about to publish my baby right now & # 39 ;. But then we were very worried because we received many threats, so he said: & # 39; The world doesn't even deserve to see it & # 39; "Cardi previously told Harper & # 39; s Bazaar.

Cardi and Offset were secretly married in September 2017 in a private ceremony in their room after leaving for less than a year. They separated briefly after their daughter was born before getting back together.