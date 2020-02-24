Cardi B defends Zaya Wade: "People forget that this is a 12 year old boy,quot;

Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of Dwayne Wade, has been a hot topic for many celebrities who have influenced her father's recent acceptance of her transition, and Cardi B is completely behind her.

"A lot of people have been giving opinions about this little boy who wants to make the transition and everything," Cardi said, speaking directly to the camera.

"And I feel that many people are forgetting that it is a 12-year-old boy, that before we say his opinions and everything, let's not forget that he is a child. Let's not forget that this child could be very, very sensitive."

Cardi criticized people's claims that Zaya is too young to make a decision about her gender.

"People say that this boy is too young for the transition, but it's like … if you were born thinking that you are a girl in the body of a boy, how old do you have to be to continue knowing that that is what you are? you are, that is your identity.If that is what you feel you are, what is the age limit so you know that that is what you want to be?

While most of the celebrities have been behind Zaya, some have expressed their concerns, especially Boosie Badazz, who went viral last week after insisting that Wade did not interrupt Zaya's "d * ck."

Social networks dragged him wildly in response to his controversial comments.