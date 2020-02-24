Cardi B closes criticism for comment on the appearance of daughter Kulture

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B He didn't let this tweet about his son slip.
The Grammy-winning rapper is famous for being the mother of a 1-year-old boy. Kulture Kiari Cephuswith whom she welcomed Make up for in July 2018. After the baby was born, the famous couple made an effort not to share their firstborn together on social networks.
"As soon as she was born, a month later he said: & # 39; She is so beautiful. Look how people will go crazy & # 39;". Because a lot of people said bad things, like we don't publish it because it's ugly. He said: & # 39; I'm about to publish my baby right now & # 39 ;. But then we were very worried because we received many threats, so he said: "The world doesn't even deserve to see it," Cardi reminded previously Harper's bazaar.
As he explained to the magazine at that time, they finally began to share photos of their daughter because hiding her was affecting her daily life. However, as evidenced by a recent interaction on Twitter, Cardi still fights the criticisms of his little daughter.
In a Twitter message that was deleted over and over again, captured by Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi responded to someone who said that Kulture "is not the cutest."
"My daughter is the cutest bitch, so sit with your gums grown," he replied in a deleted tweet. "It's a fake tweet. A silly bitch plays with your mother or in traffic doesn't play with mines."
When the person responded with "An opinion is called," Cardi did not hold back.
"It's fine and this is a fact bitch. YOU ARE GARBAGE … You are lucky to be a different woman. I would have raped your children so much that you would hate your baby father for having done them. Do not try my son," he tweeted and then erased
The star left a tweet with a picture of her little one, writing: "Bitch that isn't cute?"
