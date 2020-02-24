Canada's oil sands plan collapses on politics and economy

An important effort to expand the development of Canada's oil sands collapsed shortly before the deadline for government approval, undone by investors' concerns about the future of oil and political failures between economic and environmental priorities.
Nine years in planning, the project would have increased Canada's oil production by approximately 5 percent. But it would also have cut 24,000 acres of boreal forest and released millions of tons of carbon dioxide that heats the weather every year.
Some Canadian oil executives had predicted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet would approve the project within a regulatory deadline this week, albeit on burdensome conditions. But in a letter published Sunday night, Vancouver-based developer Teck Resources said "there is no constructive path forward."
The unexpected withdrawal relieves Mr. Trudeau of an election that would surely anger environmentalists or energy interests, if not both.
Conservatives rushed to blame Mr. Trudeau for the loss of a project that they said would have created thousands of jobs and given an economic boost to the western province of Alberta, the center of Canada's energy industry, which has suffered Low oil prices. The last five years. They suggested that the government felt pressure for weeks of protests by indigenous groups opposing a natural gas pipeline, although some indigenous groups supported the Alberta project, known as the Frontier mine.
"It's what happens when governments lack the courage to defend the interests of Canadians against a militant minority," Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said in a statement.
The executive director of Teck Resources, Don Lindsay, He said in a letter to federal officials that global capital markets, investors and consumers expected governments to establish "a framework that reconciles resource development and climate change, to produce cleaner products," something he said. "They still don't exist here."
While environmental concerns were part of government and business calculations, there was no guarantee that the Frontier project would have moved forward even if it had obtained final regulatory approval. Mr. Lindsay had said the company needed a pocket partner to help pay for the project and higher oil prices.
Canada supplies almost six million barrels of oil a day, making it the world's number 4 producer and the largest source of US imports. Oil sands contribute more than 60 percent of that production and are vital to the western economy. Canadian production continues to grow due to investments made when world supplies were tighter.
Bituminous sands are an aqueous mixture of sand and clay soaked in a dense and viscous form of oil known as bitumen. But in addition to being a fossil fuel, bitumen is difficult to extract and process intensively.
And when Teck Resources proposed the Frontier project, the energy world was very different. The American shale drilling frenzy was in its infancy, and the Keystone XL pipeline was apparently going to deliver oil sands production to the US market.
Now the United States has a relatively cheap oil abundance, prodigious deposits are being used in Brazil, Norway and Guyana, and the Keystone project is still pending completion. Delays in the approval of the pipelines have led the Alberta government to order production cuts in the last two years to drain excess oil in storage.
Kevin Birn, vice president and oil sands expert at IHS Markit, estimated that for a project like Frontier to reach the breakeven point, the price of intermediate oil from western Texas, the benchmark of North America, would need a average of $ 65 per barrel over a decade or more of operations. That's about $ 15 above the current price, and other analysts put the balance figure at $ 80 to $ 85.
But until Sunday night, despite a regulatory review that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, Teck Resources refused to give up. The company argued that its project, at a cost of 20.6 billion Canadian dollars ($ 15.5 billion), would create 7,000 construction jobs and 2,500 operations and eventually generate more than 70 billion Canadian dollars in local and national government revenues .
Andrew Leach, professor of energy economics at the University of Alberta, said some could interpret the disappearance of the project as a fatal blow to the development of oil sands, but interpreted Teck Resources' decision as pragmatic.
"Teck made it clear that he doesn't want a situation in which a project has to respond to all of Canada's climate policies and climate commitments," he said. In addition, he added, “global investors are not prepared to help a Teck-sized company build a multi-million dollar project. The global market was not prepared to be part of political football. "
A new oil sands mine has not been opened since 2018, but more than a dozen proposals await regulatory approval or investment decisions. Leach said some of them were economically and environmentally more viable than the Frontier project.
But resistance to new pipelines and high production costs have constantly reduced investments in oil sands fields. There has been an exodus of international oil companies, such as ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell and Equinor of Norway.
At the same time, there are questions about market prospects. While global demand is approximately 100 million barrels per day, a figure that increases by 1 percent each year, the International Energy Agency projects that growth will begin to decline considerably in 2025. The agency says that demand could fall to 67 million barrels per day in 2040, especially if governments increase regulation and electric cars become common.
Demand reduction would focus production in places where it is cheaper, such as Saudi Arabia.
"Companies like Teck are realizing that global capital markets are changing rapidly," said Simon Dyer, executive director of the Pembina Institute, a leading Canadian environmental research organization. "There was never an economic path for this project in global demand scenarios consistent with the Paris climate agreement."
A federal-provincial panel that reviewed the project, said, "did not properly assess climate impacts." The national park agency also expressed concern about the possible effect on a national park downstream which is a UNESCO world heritage site.
the The Alberta energy regulator wrote in July that "there will be a significant adverse project and cumulative effects on certain environmental components and indigenous communities." However, he approved the project after finding it in the public interest.
Two federal officials, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O & # 39; Regan, issued a joint statement in which they welcomed Teck's decision. "A strong economy and a clean environment must go hand in hand," they said.
Ian Austen contributed the reports.