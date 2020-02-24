Canada's oil sands plan collapses on politics and economy

An important effort to expand the development of Canada's oil sands collapsed shortly before the deadline for government approval, undone by investors' concerns about the future of oil and political failures between economic and environmental priorities.

Nine years in planning, the project would have increased Canada's oil production by approximately 5 percent. But it would also have cut 24,000 acres of boreal forest and released millions of tons of carbon dioxide that heats the weather every year.

Some Canadian oil executives had predicted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet would approve the project within a regulatory deadline this week, albeit on burdensome conditions. But in a letter published Sunday night, Vancouver-based developer Teck Resources said "there is no constructive path forward."

The unexpected withdrawal relieves Mr. Trudeau of an election that would surely anger environmentalists or energy interests, if not both.