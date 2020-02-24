Can this horrible fish solve world hunger? – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3211% %MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3212%

When it comes to solving the problems of world hunger, we often focus on maximizing crop yields and the changes that food producers could make to better serve the growing population of the planet. Researchers at the University of California have a slightly different solution in mind, and it's a fish you probably never heard of.

His scientific name is Cebidichthys violaceus, but it is more informally known as the Monkeyface prickly fish. It has a funny name. It is undeniably strange. It is also apparently delicious and could be grown in large quantities to feed the planet. Yum!

%MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3213% %MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3214%

The fish is vegetarian, which is particularly rare, but its meat is apparently quite tasty. Researchers at the University of California describe it as "new white meat," suggesting that fish could be easily reared. The research was published in the magazine. Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

%MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3215% %MINIFYHTMLbe431d8c3cf41019d5f1db61dab2ea3216%

As the document points out, the fish is incredibly resistant and has developed the ability to live on land for almost two full days, breathing air for long periods of time. In terms of size, it is not a massive creature, it grows to a length of about three feet and a weight of about six pounds. The fact that the fish is strictly vegetarian makes it ideal for breeding in large quantities.

"The use of plant-based food ingredients reduces pollution and costs less," first author Joseph Heras said in a statement. "However, most aquaculture fish are carnivorous and cannot handle plant lipids. Sequencing of this genome has given us a better understanding of what types of genes are needed to break down plant material. If we scan genomes of additional fish, we can find omnivorous fish with the right genes that could provide new candidates for sustainable aquaculture. ”

It will be interesting to see if the fish has a future in large-scale aquaculture, but the first results seem to indicate that it would do well and could feed many people.

NOAA / MBARI / Public domain Image source: NOAA / MBARI / Public domain