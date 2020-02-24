BYU gets big victory over Zags to solidify the place of the NCAA Tournament – Up News Info

BYU could have gone from the most precarious positions in the NCAA Tournament bubble to almost closing on a memorable night, thanks to a spectacular performance against Gonzaga's second place.

The Cougars (23-7) were tending in the right direction anyway, winning seven straight games in their confrontation with the Bulldogs. But the show they offered in a 91-78 victory on Saturday night, long after the people on the east coast probably went to bed, was exactly the kind of game that BYU coach Mark Pope expected to see when March was coming.

"I'm super happy. It just doesn't happen that way," he said. “They just dug and continued fighting for four years or five or six years. Then they set the table with a summer that was really demanding and difficult. Wake up every morning and fight your own agenda so you can sacrifice yourself for this team. Many times you do all that and do not spend that graduation night, but these guys did and it is extraordinary and I am very happy for them.

"It's really really humiliating," Pope added, "because it just doesn't work that way much, but it worked for this team." I hope all 18,000 of us there and everyone who saw it on TV can see something they will never forget. "

Now, the question is not whether the Cougars will enter the tournament, but where they will be planted. They have one more regular season game against Pepperdine before the West Coast Conference Tournament, where they could face the Zag in a rubber game: the Bulldogs had defeated them at home earlier this season.

"When you experience those bass," BYU T.J. Haws said: "Winning is much sweeter. This team has been through a lot this year, but what I love about us is that we keep fighting. Adversity comes to us and the next day we are in practice ready to fight. When you have a team that works so hard, moments like this happen. ”

On a related note, Gonzaga's loss could jeopardize his number 1 planting. But losses from Baylor and San Diego state number 4 helped his cause, and the Bulldogs still have some of the best advanced metrics in the country.

GROWING

Virginia (19-7, 11-5 ACC). The current national champions were a late occurrence a month ago, but victories over Boston College and Pittsburgh last week have continued a four-game streak. And with the games in the final stretch against Louisville and Duke, there is a good chance that the Cavaliers will become a lock.

Michigan (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten). Has any team climbed a bigger roller coaster this season than the Wolverines? They raised the polls with a bright start, went through a faint mid-season and now have won five straight to return to the scene for a general offer.

State of Utah (22-7, 11-5 Mountain West). The Aggies are prepared to make Mountain West more than a single-bet league, regardless of what happens with the state of San Diego in the conference tournament. They have achieved five consecutive victories and behind the continuous offensive glow of Sam Merrill.

UCLA (17-11, 10-5 Pac-12). There are a lot of bubble teams in the league: see you, Southern California and Stanford. But the Bruins have come alive under Mick Cronin, winning five straight to make a strong case overall.

FALLING

State of North Carolina (17-10, 8-8 ACC). There is no shame in a competitive defeat against the State of Florida, but the Wolfpack has now lost five of its last eight games. Duke is also on the calendar during his last stretch of four games.

Marquette (17-9, 7-7 Big East). The Golden Eagles have been a pillar in the Top 25 for most of the season, and they have one of the nation's most exciting players in Markus Howard. But three consecutive losses have placed them in the NCAA Tournament bubble, and they face tough games against Georgetown and No. 16 Seton Hall.

Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8 Big 12). The Sooners have lost three straight games, and although the losses to Baylor and Kansas are only a black eye, an unequal loss in the state of Oklahoma was especially damaging.

South Carolina (16-11, 8-6 SEC). The postseason hopes of the Gamecocks received a huge blow last week with losses to Mississippi State and LSU. They will receive the Bulldogs again during a final four-game kick in which they should be favored to win.