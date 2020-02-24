Burning questions of Lucy Hale

%MINIFYHTMLdcdb22bd245e089950f87c637f53bcf411% %MINIFYHTMLdcdb22bd245e089950f87c637f53bcf412%

To celebrate the launch of Katy Keene Y Fantasy islandLucy Hale appeared on BuzzFeed to answer some of our burning questions!

We discovered what it was like to film the Riverdale / Katy Keene crossover, what song would you sing in Molly's Crisis and what ~ familiar faces ~ we can see in the next episodes of Katy Keene.



How was filming the Riverdale / Katy Keene Crossover with Camila Mendes? Buzzfeed

"It was incredible! Katy Keene It takes place like five years in the future. So, for Katy to go to Riverdale, I had to go back in time to be a teenager. And it was fun. Cami is amazing. "

Do you prefer to act in movies or TV shows and why? Buzzfeed

"Most of my work has been on television. And that's great because you can live with the character for much longer. There is a lot of structure and stability. But the movies are great because you can walk and interpret different characters. I & # 39 ; So far I have been lucky to be able to do both, which is really great. "

If you could bring one PLL character for Katy KeeneWho would it be and why? Buzzfeed

"Hanna Marin would fit well in the Katy Keene world you know Hanna was always fashionable in PLL and Katy is in fashion. That would be great ".

What song would you sing in the Molly crisis? Buzzfeed

"What would Katy sing? She would sing & # 39; Material Girl & # 39; from Madonna or something about clothes and fashion. Lucy with the single Alanis Morissette … & # 39; You Oughta Know & # 39;".

Do you have any ideas for future crossovers with Riverdale or The chilling adventures of Sabrina? Or can you tell us if we will see more crossovers in the future? Buzzfeed

"One of the actors in Sabrina Its on Katy Keene. I can't say who he plays with. We have a couple of people from Riverdale what are we going Katy Keene and I can't say it either, but I think some of them have already leaked, like Hiram Lodge. "

Do you have any history of filming? Katy Keene with Ashleigh Murray? Buzzfeed

"I mean, she's the best. We always have fun, and it's so cool that her character is exhibited in Katy Keene. We can really exhibit her, her music, and she sings like an angel. She is so sweet. We have the best moment. "

People often compare PLL with Riverdale. Do you think they are similar? Buzzfeed

"People compare. People compare PLL to Twin peaks and those things there will always be comparisons. You always get inspired by other things. And I think it's flattering. "

What project of yours would you see again now if you had to? Buzzfeed

"I don't like to see my work, but Katy Keene It's very funny. I'm really proud of that. Fantasy island it's also coming out, and that's a lot of fun in a completely different way. "

What is your favorite outfit of Katy Keene up to this point? Buzzfeed

"It's in the end. It's a feather dress that surrounds my heart. It's really hard to explain, but it's great."

What TV shows are you currently obsessed with? Buzzfeed

"I just finished Encourage. Where is Jerry? I need Jerry in my life. I love Morgan. I watched that program and said: & # 39; How did they get their bodies to go through that? So awesome. & # 39; Y Schitt & # 39; s Creek? Yes, that's more or less what I'm seeing. "

Besides Josie, who Riverdale character would you love to make a cameo in Katy Keene? Buzzfeed

"Archie. He's a K.O. boxer, with whom Katie is dating, he's a boxer. And Archie also has arguments with Josie. Then that would make sense [if he made a cameo]."

Who do you interact with most? Katy Keene or Aria Montgomery of PLL? Buzzfeed

"I would say Katy because her story of pursuing her dreams and wanting to become a designer reminded me a lot of my story of moving to Los Angeles and wanting to become an actress. We both have the same optimism for life. Curiously, Katie and Aria are very romantic, and I'm not, so that's how we differentiate. But I look a lot in Katy, sure. "

Finally, would you rather spend a day fighting crime with Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead Or fight a demon with Sabrina Spellman? Buzzfeed

"Sabrina is rude. I feel that it would be fun. And that is something I have never assumed in the world of acting."