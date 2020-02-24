BTS spills its car & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; It was the biggest & # 39; Late Late Show & # 39; never rented

%MINIFYHTML869e4a11baacbe3544fa2f1b1950de8611% %MINIFYHTML869e4a11baacbe3544fa2f1b1950de8612%

After releasing their new album & # 39; Map of the Soul: 7 & # 39 ;, K-pop sensations share their experience filming scenes for the segment & # 39; The Late Late Show with James Corden & # 39 ;.

Producers in "The Late Late Show with James Corden"had to rent an extra large vehicle when the seven members of BTS (Bangtan boys) were registered to appear in the Carpool Karaoke segment.

The K-pop sensations, which released their new album "Map of the Soul: 7" on Friday, February 21, already filmed their scenes for the show that airs on February 25, and told Entertainment Tonight that they were surprised For the experience.

"It took about three, four hours. I heard it is the biggest car they rented because we are seven (members). Some vans, like, very hot inside," singer RM shared. "Like, 16 cameras inside and Corden wasn't driving it. I didn't know, I thought it really drove, but first security."

Although James corden He usually drives, he explained that he does not drive the vehicles if the team thinks it might not be safe, due to various production elements.

The group "Boy With Luv" also confessed that they were excited to share new music with fans, and confessed that the new album gives an idea of ​​"what's inside our souls."

BTS will also embark on a "Map of the Soul Tour", which begins in April.