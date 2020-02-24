Bryson Tiller makes people faint with their sentimental reaction in their daughter's first dance

%MINIFYHTMLdf76ca0e31ff2ab57c571f660fb145de11% %MINIFYHTMLdf76ca0e31ff2ab57c571f660fb145de12%

In an Instagram story video, the creator of hits & # 39; No & # 39; She can't hold back her tears while she takes her daughter Harley Loraine Tiller to her first dance party and joins her on the dance floor.

Bryson Tiller He is such a sweet father with a weakness for his daughter. The 27-year-old rapper couldn't help being emotional when he took his little daughter Harley Loraine Tiller to his first dance party as seen in a video he shared through Instagram Stories.

Looking elegant in a dark gray suit on a white shirt, the spitter "Exchange" joined his daughter on the dance floor. He is clearly overwhelmed with emotion when he closed his eyes in the middle of his "first dance of dad and daughter".

Harley, who looked like a princess in a pink baby dress, was excited when her father turned her around and showed her how to move her feet while "My Girl" played in the background. Towards the end of the video, Bryson could not hold back the tears and took the handkerchief out of his pocket to wipe away the tears.

Since then, the video has received many positive comments, and many envy Bryson's adorable relationship with his daughter. "My dad could never," one wrote. Another joked and shared: "It must be nice. My father was ashamed of my first dance."

Someone else said: "I love seeing black parents and daughters." Another commented: "Princess! That's exactly how it should be." Another praised the BET Prize winner as "a great father," while another Instagram user exclaimed: "Omg. How could you not love him?"

Bryson has shown his love for his daughter from an early age when he dropped out of school in 2013 and took a break from music while working at Papa John's Pizza and UPS to keep her. He has also often shared images that show his moments along with Harley on his Instagram account.

Bryson is also the father of a daughter named Kelly Jade Tiller, whom she received with her girlfriend Kendra Bailey at the end of December 2019.