Jamie Hamilton in action during a Scotland Cup draw against the Rangers

Brighton is evaluating a movement for Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton after taking the teenager to trial.

The Ladbrokes Premiership Accies has announced that the 17-year-old will spend a few days with the Premier League club.

Hamilton said on his official website: "The club can confirm that Jamie Hamilton has traveled to the English Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion, where he will spend three days at his training center.

"This is not something that the club would normally accept. However, given our close connection with former manager Billy Reid, we are happy that Brighton sees Jamie in his own environment."

"Jamie will return to Hamilton on Thursday in preparation for our visit to Ibrox on Wednesday, March 4."

Hamilton, a goal reported for Wolves and Burnley at the end of last season, has made his breakthrough in the first team at New Douglas Park this season.

He made his full debut in a Scottish League Cup defeat at Kilmarnock in August and has made 10 appearances in the Scottish Premier League.

Brighton's assistant chief, Reid, spent more than seven years in charge of Hamilton, before leaving by mutual consent in 2013.