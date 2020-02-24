Brentwood Boy is raising money to find the cure for the twin sister's genetic disorder – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A boy in Brentwood has the mission of finding a cure for his twin sister.

Twin Emma, ​​10, was born with Angelman syndrome, a genetic disorder that prevents development.

"Emma is like a little little girl and she will be throughout her life," said the twin's mother, Shannon Pruitt.

While some brothers fight with their sisters, Brentwood's 10-year-old is fighting for his.

"I just wanted everyone to know that she is also part of the world," Quinn said. "It's time to find a cure for Emma. You know, so she can talk, play and walk."

Four years ago, Quinn held a lemonade stand and donated the $ 80 in earnings to find a cure for his sister. Not satisfied, Quinn turned to another drink that he thought would have more massive appeal: hot chocolate.

His sister Emma had just joined him at Kenter Canyon Elementary, which he admits that scared him.

"I thought I was going to be bullied and stuff because I wasn't like me or anyone else in school," he said. "I just wanted to make sure everyone felt that she was also part of the world."

Then, Quinn urged her classmates to be kind, and they hugged her.

"He said:" My sister Emma is coming and I want everyone to be kind to her, "said Stella Arend, Quinn's classmate.

Quinn's effort to cure Angelman's syndrome is taking the angel out to others. When he launched his "Cocoa For The Cure,quot; effort, his classmates and other community members gathered around him and offered him help.

"It feels really good," he said. "The director said," Wow, I'll come, "and I think he donated $ 100 that year."

Last year, they raised about $ 40,000. This year, Quinn expects to raise more than $ 200,000.

"It was really remarkable to know that three years later, $ 160,000 … Emma is in a trial. She could be in another trial," said mother Shannon Pruitt. “It just has a lot of impact for so many families, including ours. I'm very proud of Quinn. "

On March 8, Quinn and his "Kind Squad,quot; will organize a fundraiser at the Barrington Recreation Center from 11 a.m. at 2 p.m. They will sell aprons, t-shirts and, of course, hot chocolate.