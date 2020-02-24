Brendan, the son of Mark Wahlberg, wears a pair of Wahlburgers Air Jordan 4 rare shoes

Mark Wahlberg is a certified sneakerhead. In 2015, his collection featured more than 100 pairs of kicks and had an estimated value of around $ 100,000.

Apparently, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Wahlberg and his son Brendan sat on the field at the Staples Center on Sunday when the Boston Celtics lost 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Brendan sported a pair of rare Air Jordan 4 Wahlburgers sneakers.

The green and black Jordan 4s, which feature a Wahlburgers W on the tongue, were first manufactured in 2018 and have never been sold in stores. However, Wahlberg has shown pairs of his exclusive shoes delivered to family and friends on Instagram, and also gave away 30 pairs through a raffle to benefit those affected by the California wildfires. The only pair that was sold through the StockX online sneaker market sold for $ 11,000, and current retail prices for couples range from $ 15,944 to $ 35,000.

Brendan has become a regular element in his father's Instagram lately, with the actor sharing photos and videos of the couple watching the Super Bowl, hanging out at home and even exercising.