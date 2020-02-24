Boosie called & # 39; Pedophilia & # 39; for offering to teach your young son's friend how to give oral sex

%MINIFYHTMLb7e03ebfb9b9c8d1daa3d9260c35951a11% %MINIFYHTMLb7e03ebfb9b9c8d1daa3d9260c35951a12%

The rapper of Baton Rouge raises debate on the Internet after offering to teach his son's friend how to perform oral sex and congratulate the young man's lips.

Lil Boosie landed in hot waters on his new publication in social networks. He was on Instagram Live when he told his little son, who follows in his footsteps as a rapper, that he will teach his friend to "eat p *** y". He added: "The boy has a good pair of lips on him."

People in the comments section We are divided. Some said it is a "normal" conversation for the people of the south, referring to the roots of Baton Rouge de Boosie. "A child from the south, his parents, be wild sometimes (laughs)," one wrote. Another commented: "All of you, from the north, would not understand."

Those who disagreed called Boosie "disgusting" and "pedophilia." It is also suspected that he is an undercover bisexual because of the way he kept talking about the young man's lips. "He seems to love the damn boy," said one.

More others criticized the rapper. "By the way, if you think this is & # 39; normal & # 39; or & # 39; real conversation & # 39 ;, you are all as strange as f ** k and need to evaluate yourself," one wrote. Another commented: "If he were talking to a teenager (daughter, niece, whoever), people could clearly see why he is not well. We really need to go one step further for our children."

An individual wrote: "People keep saying & # 39; this is normal & # 39; but normal doesn't mean correct." One more critic said: "I love the DOUBLE STANDARD BS in the African-American community. That's why we prosper so much and that's why we have so much … Wait …… Acceptance … Hypocrisy …"

Boosie previously crashed Dwyane Wade for supporting your child's gender change. "That's a man. A 12-year-old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They haven't discovered it yet. He may meet a woman, anything, at 16 and he falls in love with her. But his cock is gone, how's it going, like, bruh, you're going too far, dawg, "he said.

His comments provoked a violent reaction and he was not welcome at Planet Fitness. "They are racist, they hate. They just got me out of Planet Fitness for what I said about Dwyane Wade's son," he said on Instagram after being kicked out of the gym and gym. He told his followers not to go to the club because they had "cockroaches" and had no hot water.