%MINIFYHTML99b4fcfde0414b155ec878b8d05fdad011% %MINIFYHTML99b4fcfde0414b155ec878b8d05fdad012%

She wrote: "Congratulations BLUE IVY for her NAACP award last night for singing and writing on & # 39; Brown Skin Girl & # 39; from The Gift album. 👏🏾👏🏾 The youngest artist to win an important prize👏🏾👏🏾La Grandma is very proud of you❤️❤️❤️ 8 years !!!! 🙏🏾❤️ You're giving voice to all the beautiful little brown girls ❤️ ".