Blue Ivy Carter becomes the youngest person to win a NAACP Image award

With only eight years, Blue Ivy Carter won his first NAACP Image Award. Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter took home the prize on Friday for her song. Brown skin girl and that makes her the youngest person to win an important prize.

Blue Ivy took home the Best Duo, group or collaboration award along with the other players featured on the track: his mother, WizKid and Saint JHN.

It's the world of Blue Ivy … we're just living in it! https://t.co/Ki0Rj5a26r – The real (@TheRealDaytime) February 24, 2020

Unfortunately, the moment was not captured by the television cameras, as the prize was announced during the non-televised dinner on Friday before the main awards ceremony on Saturday, February 22.

"Congratulations BLUE IVY for your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on,quot; Brown Skin Girl "from The Gift album," wrote Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles, on Instagram. “The youngest artist to win a grand prize. Grandma is very proud of you 8 years old !!!! You are giving voice to all the beautiful little brown girls.

Brown skin girl It was Blue Ivy's first song on the Billboard Hot 100. In July, he debuted at number 76 on the list.

Beyonce dominated the music categories during the ceremony and took home a total of six awards. In addition to the prize he won with Blue Ivy, Beyonce won the Best Soundtrack / Album Compilation for The Lion King: the gift, Outstanding traditional song for its simple Spirit, Exceptional album for Back home: the live experience, Exceptional variety (series or special) for Beyoncé's return homeand outstanding female artist.

Blue Ivy Carter is making history as the youngest person to win an important musical award https://t.co/AhYCgvIj7H pic.twitter.com/hdXwyGpabC – lost dog (@dog_fumble) February 24, 2020

As fans know, Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012 and five years later Training The singer gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi. In June 2019, a source said We weekly that the powerful couple still spends a lot of time with their children despite their busy schedules.

The source said that Jay-Z and Beyonce have babysitters for the children, and their assistants also help. But, as a rule, they try to take children with them everywhere. The source added that Blue Ivy always travels with Beyonce and is with her when she is working. And, as the twins grew up, the singer also began to take them too.

"They are a very close family and they like to do everything together," the source said.



