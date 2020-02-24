Birdman: "I think NBA YoungBoy will be one of the greatest artists we've ever seen!"

Birdman was full of praise for the Cash Money rapper, NBA YoungBoy during a recent visit to Everyday Struggle, and said the young star will become one of the greatest artists we've seen.

"I think NBA YoungBoy is going to be one of the greatest artists we've ever seen," he told Naeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno. "I think it will be really great."

He says his relationship with YoungBoy is not about coins:

"It's not always about money. Money is not good sometimes," Birdman said. "I'm not trying to ever make money with him. I want to help him and show him how to do it so he can help everything around him. The same with the NBA, the same with my little nephew Nino. That's what this sh * t is about playing bruh, "he continued. "In the past, all we had was school and sports. Now we have music to get a nigga out of the ghetto."

