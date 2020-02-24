Home Entertainment Birdman: "I think NBA YoungBoy will be one of the greatest artists...

Birdman: "I think NBA YoungBoy will be one of the greatest artists we've ever seen!"

By
Bradley Lamb
Birdman was full of praise for the Cash Money rapper, NBA YoungBoy during a recent visit to Everyday Struggle, and said the young star will become one of the greatest artists we've seen.

"I think NBA YoungBoy is going to be one of the greatest artists we've ever seen," he told Naeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno. "I think it will be really great."

