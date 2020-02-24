The horror movie starring Vicky Kaushal Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released in theaters last Friday. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is the story of a couple trapped in an abandoned ship on Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Dharma Productions ventured into the space of horror movies for the first time with this project. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Meher Vij and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

Speaking of the film's collections, Bhoot opened to a decent Rs 5.10 crore the day of its release. By earning Rs 5.52 crore and Rs 5.74 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, the horror thriller remained stable at the box office on its first weekend. The total of the film is currently Rs 16.36 crore at the box office. Bhoot faces tough competition from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office. Keep watching this space for more updates on the progress of the movie at the box office.