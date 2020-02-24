Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel extends the term of merger with Indus Towers by 2 months – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7bac18782fa9d26545908c4e25e0617c11% %MINIFYHTML7bac18782fa9d26545908c4e25e0617c12%

Bharti Infratel extended the deadline for its merger with Indus Towers on Monday for two more months until April 24, but warned that the board will make the final decision on the implementation of the scheme based on the evaluation of the current AGR crisis and its impact on customers.

The delay in finalizing the agreement would be a blow to Vodafone Idea, which has to spend Rs 53,000 crore in legal fees to the government and was observing around Rs 5,500 crore from the sale of shares in Indus Towers.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore for legal fees, and any monetization exercise would allow it to approach at least the principal amount of AGR owed to the government.

"The board of directors will make the final decision to implement the scheme taking into account the best interests of the company and its stakeholders, including the assessment of the current crisis facing the telecommunications industry and the extent of its impact on the main customers of the company,quot;. Bharti Infratel said in a regulatory presentation.

He said that although the approval of foreign direct investment (FDI) for the merger with Indus Towers had been received, the long end date (deadline) has been extended since no other actions and preconditions can be completed for the plan to enter in force. before the deadline set earlier on February 24.

"… The board of directors extended the extended suspension date further until April 24, 2020, subject to an agreement on the closing adjustment and other preconditions for closing, and each party reserves the right to terminate and remove the scheme, "he said.

The company will have to seek the approval of the National Court of Corporate Law, Chandigarh and the Register of Companies now, sources said.

The delay would be a setback, especially for Vodafone Idea, which faces Rs 53,000 crore in legal fees, and so far has only paid seven percent of those fees in two tranches. Vodafone Idea was expected to obtain around Rs 5,500 crore from the sale of shares in Indus Towers.

Bharti Infratel and Vodafone have a 42 percent stake in Indus each. Vodafone Idea owns an 11.15 percent stake in the mobile tower firm.

Bharti Infratel had said last week that its board of directors will meet on February 24 to "take stock and decide the course of future action,quot;, after the approval of the FDI that it received from the Department of Telecommunications.

It was in April 2018 that Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group announced an agreement to merge Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel to create the largest mobile tower operator in the world, outside of China.

Once the merger is complete, the telecommunications tower giant would have more than 1.63,000 towers in 22 telecommunications service areas in India

According to the original plans, the combined company, which would own the respective businesses of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, would change its name to Indus Towers Ltd and continue to trade on the Indian stock exchanges.

Excess adjusted gross income (AGR) in the troubled sector comes from 15 entities that owe the government 1.47 million lakh rupees in unpaid legal fees: Rs 92,642 million in unpaid license fees and another Rs 55,554 million in pending spectrum usage charges.

These quotas arose after the Supreme Court, in October last year, confirmed the government's position on the inclusion of non-core business revenues in the calculation of the annual AGR of telecommunications companies, a portion of which is paid as license and spectrum fee to the treasure.

Of the estimated fees that include interest and fines for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea owe around 60 percent.

While Airtel has raised USD 3 billion (approximately Rs 21 billion rupees) in recent months and is expected to have sufficient funds to overcome AGR problems, Vodafone Idea remains deeply vulnerable.



Meanwhile, the government seeks to strike a balance between complying with the Supreme Court order on AGR quotas, guaranteeing the health of the sector and safeguarding consumer interest.

Both the president of Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, and the president of Vodafone Idea, Kumar Mangalam Birla, continued to meet with senior government officials during the past week to look for quick measures to offer a respite to the sector.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected a request from mobile phone operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to extend the payment schedule and asked companies to deposit their past fees for spectrum and licenses.

He threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against senior executives of these companies for lack of payment.

While Vodafone Idea has so far paid only Rs 3,500 million, Airtel has paid Rs 10,000 million from its estimated responsibility of more than Rs 35,000 million. Tata Teleservices has paid Rs 2,197 crore, the outstanding total that it believes arose after the October ruling of the apex court to calculate the fees.