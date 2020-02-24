Beyonce's love for Kobe and Gianna Bryant shines in new photos

Beyoncéis honoring Gianna Y Kobe Bryantwith new photos of his essay to celebrate his life.

Shortly after the celebration of life, the singer posted behind-the-scenes photos on her website, including close images of her custom nails and the personalized shirt she had made for the occasion. He had the names of Kobe and Gigi stamped in small rhinestones on his purple almond-shaped nails. Then, he congratulated the manicure with two rings with purple jewels and diamonds, as well as two striking chokers.

For makeup, the musician had eyelids covered in a bright purple tone and a natural bare lip.

During the rehearsals he also wore a gold T-shirt with the number 24, in honor of Kobe. However, he switched to a bright and bold gold suit for his interpretation of "XO,quot; and "Halo."