Beyonce starts the Kobe Bryant memorial with an exciting interpretation of her favorite song

The Celebration of Life event for basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna, at the Staples Center has Jimmy Kimmel as MC and Vanessa Bryant sharing an emotional tribute.

Beyonce Knowles started a Celebration of Life event for the basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24.

The superstar performed her song "XO" at the top of the Staples Center memorial, backed by a choir and a small orchestra, explaining that it was one of Kobe's "favorite songs."

"I'm here because I love Kobe," he told the crowded place, where the athlete played for Los Angeles Lakers.

Dressed in a golden suit, Beyonce also performed a moving interpretation of her hit "Halo."

The monument began 30 minutes late to allow thousands of fans to enter the Staples Center.

Kobe and Gianna were remembered at the event, along with the other seven people who also perished in a helicopter accident last month (January 2020).

The Celebration of Life also featured featured clips of Kobe's basketball career and his life with his family, broadcast on the famous jumbotron screens at the Staples Center.

Kobe's friend Jimmy Kimmel He served as MC of the event, but confessed that he was the "wrong person" to lead the monument while sobbing while honoring his late friend and the victims of the accident, although he also laughed a little while making fun of the Lakers' rivals. , the Boston Celtics.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa, also took the stage to thank fans and friends for their support. Dressed in black and fighting tears, she said: "Thank you very much everyone for being here. It means a lot to us …"

"The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt throughout the world has been very edifying. Thank you very much for all your prayers …"

Then he went on to talk about his "girl Gigi," calling her an "incredibly sweet and thoughtful soul," and added: "She was dad's girl but I know she loved her mom … She was one of my best friends."

"Kobe always said it was me; I had my fire, my personality and my sarcasm, but I was tender and affectionate inside. I had the best laugh. It was contagious. It was pure and genuine … Gigi was radiant, she made my day, everyday ".

Vanessa added: "We won't be able to see Gigi go to high school … and ask him what his day was like; we didn't have the opportunity to teach him how to drive a car; I won't be able to tell him how beautiful his wedding day looks; never I will see my girl walk down the hall, have a father-daughter dance with her dad … or have her own children.Gianna would have been an incredible mommy.Gianna would probably have become the best player in the WNBA (National Association Women's Basketball.) It would have made a big difference for women's basketball. "

Directing her attention to her late husband, Vanessa called Kobe "my soulmate," and added: "For me, he was Ko-ko, my boo boo, my bae-boo … I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an amazing basketball player; he was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of my children. He was mine. He was my everything. "

"I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than he could express … we balanced each other …".

Remembering his thoughtful and romantic Valentine's gifts, Vanessa told fans and friends: "He bought me the notebook and the blue dress." Rachel McAdams I was wearing in & # 39;The notebook& # 39; movie … We had hoped to grow old together, like the movie. "

"A couple of weeks before his death, Kobe sent me a sweet text message and mentioned how he wanted to spend time together, just the two of us, without our children, because first I am his best friend. We never had the opportunity to do so … But I'm grateful to have that recent text. It means a lot to me. "

"Kobe wanted us to renew our vows … and he wanted to travel the world together."

Vanessa also lightened the procedures when she called her late husband the "MVP of parents" and explained: "He never left the toilet."

She added: "I want my daughters to know and remember the amazing person, husband and father he was; the kind of man who wanted to teach future generations to be better and prevent them from making their own mistakes … He taught us all valuable lessons about life and sport. "

Crying at the end of his speech, Vanessa told the Staples Center crowd that God knew that Kobe and Gigi could not exist without each other, adding: "I had to bring them home to have them together. Baby, take care of our Gigi … We love you and miss Boo Boo and GiGi. May they both rest in peace and have fun in the sky until we meet again one day. "

He received a big ovation as he left the stage.

Other speakers included basketball stars Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, college basketball coach Geno Auriemma, who hoped to welcome Gianna Bryant to his Connecticut Huskies team, and Lakers general manager and Bryant's best friend and former agent, Rob Pelinka, who remembered his friend that he had been taught to play Beethoven's "Moonlight Senata" on the piano, so he could serenade his wife. Pelinka then presented Alicia Keys on stage to play the favorite classic.

<br />

Among the mourners were Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Spike lee, Jennifer Lopezgreat basketball Magic johnson, Dwyane WadeY Shaquille O & # 39; Nealand current stars Stephen Curry, Dwight HowardY James harden.

The proceeds from the sale of tickets for the Celebration of Life, which intermingled with songs of & # 39; Kobe, Kobe, Kobe & # 39 ;, will benefit the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which Vanessa relaunched earlier this month .