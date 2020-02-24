Bernie Sanders has emerged as the favorite before Super Tuesday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb5132f85c8ab24994d49aec28b58015f11% %MINIFYHTMLb5132f85c8ab24994d49aec28b58015f12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – In just over 7 days, Minnesota will be part of Super Tuesday, a day that could be crucial in deciding the Democratic candidate.

So far, in the first competitions, Senator Bernie Sanders has become the favorite.

14 states, including Minnesota, will grant more than 1300 delegates. That is 34% of the total number. Surveys show Sanders running first, or a close second, in all these states.

Senator Bernie Sanders won Nevada, New Hampshire and the popular vote in Iowa.

Polls show you are ready to win the Super Tuesday big, even well here in Minnesota.

A Star Tribune / MPR Minnesota survey shows Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar leading Sanders here from 29 to 23 percent, but that is within the margin of error of plus or minus 4.5%.

"It probably has a slight advantage, but it is expected to win this state and should win this state and the fact that it is relatively close in Minnesota should be a concern for her," said Professor David Schultz.

Hennepin County election manager, Ginny Gelms, says early absentee voting runs smoothly.

"We are absolutely prepared for Tuesday," Gelms said.

In an early polling place it is not difficult to find supporters of Sanders.

"Bernie has a clearer vision for the United States, has a secure vision and is one that has not changed in forty years," Ben Katke of Minneapolis added.

One of Minnesota's most prominent supporters in Sanders: Attorney General Keith Ellison, who backed Sanders in the early 2016 race, rejects concerns that Sanders has trouble defeating President Trump.

"It seems that Bernie is taking control of this race and I hope people see and support him," said Ellison.

There is one more contest before Super Tuesday and that is South Carolina's primary this Saturday. Polls show that former Vice President Joe Biden is leading; But, in a close second and winning is Senator Sanders.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is fifth in the South Carolina polls. It is also the fifth in several Super Tuesday polls.