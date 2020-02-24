Benbatl gets Saudi green light | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd0323e1b3eda9066ad4b46b62e83909e11% %MINIFYHTMLd0323e1b3eda9066ad4b46b62e83909e12%





Benbatl ridden by Oisin Murphy wins the bets Shadwell Joel

Benbatl received a green light to participate in the inaugural Cup of Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Coach Saeed bin Suroor let his mount take a risk for the first time in Meydan earlier this month, and his flagger responded with a comfortable success.

After that victory, the decision to take him to the $ 20 million race in Riyadh was left to owner Sheikh Mohammed, and he gave it his approval.

"Yes, Benbatl runs, Sheikh Mohammed was happy to leave," said Bin Suroor.

"He won well on land in Dubai, so we know it is not a problem. Since then he has been working well and is in good shape."

"The race will be very hard, we know it, but we are eager to see it run."

Bin Suroor will also be represented on Saturday at the Samba Saudi Derby by Final Song.

"I also direct Final Song at the Saudi Derby, the filly," he said.

"It's a good filly. It shows a lot of speed in six and seven stadiums, but this race is over a mile, so we'll see how it runs."

"She ran very well at the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last year, but five furlongs were too short for her."