Before the 90 days return with Mayo Hair and unprotected sex

Lisa

When viewers first meet Lisa, a 52-year-old woman from York, Pennsylvania, is receiving a full-body wax. Everything comes for your trip to Nigeria to meet Usman, also known as Sojaboy.

Lisa and Usman have been talking for two years. He found her on Facebook and at first he didn't trust him, but immediately called by video to prove his identity. Usman is a bit of a Nigerian celebrity. He has thousands of followers on Instagram, including women who are not shy to profess their worship for him. To show his love for her, Usman released a song about her. She listens to him several times during the day.

While she struggles to deal with her fans, Lisa is ready to take her digital engagement to a real-life marriage. Once he arrives in Nigeria, he plans to reveal his "secret weapon."

"From the first day he has had nothing but safe sex … when he gets there, there will be no use of condoms … It is as if he was taking a virgin," he said. "It will be off the hook."