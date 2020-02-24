Before the 90 days return with Mayo Hair and unprotected sex

Another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 days, another group of couples that makes even the most naive viewer say "Claro, Jan,quot; to their televisions.
The premiere of the fourth two-hour season of Before the 90 Days featured only five of the eight couples. On the episode on Sunday, February 23, viewers met Big Ed, a 54-year-old photographer from San Diego; Avery, a 32-year-old dental assistant, blogger of cannabis food at night; Geoffrey, a 41-year-old zaddy; Lisa, a 52-year-old hospice caregiver; and Yolanda, a 51-year-old woman from Las Vegas who is surely being a catfish.
Join us when the journey begins.
Ed
Ed, who called himself Big Ed as a way to deal with his self-awareness about his 4-foot 11-inch height, is a professional photographer whose best friend is an adorable puppy named Teddy. He was married for two years, but things did not last due to his infidelity. However, he got a daughter, Tiffany, from the relationship. He is now 29 and six years younger than Rosemarie, his Filipino love. Ed met Rose online, of course, and has spent more than $ 5,000 in sending gifts he may or may not have received. He hopes it is true love, because he is currently breaking his relationship with his daughter.
In the first episode, viewers saw Big Ed dye his hair and put mayonnaise. He also asked Rose about her thousands of Facebook friends and if her ex boyfriend and her son's father, Prince, are still nearby. Prince calls Dad Big Ed. One more thing he revealed: he wasn't honest about his height with Rose.
Avery
By day, Avery, mother of two children, is a dental assistant, but revealed that her true passion is to be a food blogger for cannabis recipes. She said that the most important thing for her is to be a good role model for her 10 and 2 year old daughters. Avery met Ash, a relationship coach, on Instagram about nine months ago. He commented on a food post and they both left. He lives in Australia and is quite active in social networks … which is a point of conflict for Avery.
"Sometimes I wonder if I fell in love with him because he knows everything there is to say," he said. According to Avery, you cannot get a visa due to financial problems.
Throughout their nine months together, they have separated three times. She has confronted him on numerous occasions about all the women in her life and her online behavior. Once, a lot of photos disappeared and he said he was hacked.
Geoffrey
This 41-year-old man from Knoxville has been married several times. He has three children, including two children from a relationship he had in 20 years. During his last relationship, he lost a son of one year and one month.
"So many failed marriages made it really difficult to trust people again," he said. Then, one day I was online and found an ad for an international dating site. He joined and met Varya, a 30-year-old radio personality. He said his professional impulse was really attractive. However, a work friend, Olga, warned her that she might be looking for a ticket to the United States. His older children are also worried.
Lisa
When viewers first meet Lisa, a 52-year-old woman from York, Pennsylvania, is receiving a full-body wax. Everything comes for your trip to Nigeria to meet Usman, also known as Sojaboy.
Lisa and Usman have been talking for two years. He found her on Facebook and at first he didn't trust him, but immediately called by video to prove his identity. Usman is a bit of a Nigerian celebrity. He has thousands of followers on Instagram, including women who are not shy to profess their worship for him. To show his love for her, Usman released a song about her. She listens to him several times during the day.
While she struggles to deal with her fans, Lisa is ready to take her digital engagement to a real-life marriage. Once he arrives in Nigeria, he plans to reveal his "secret weapon."
"From the first day he has had nothing but safe sex … when he gets there, there will be no use of condoms … It is as if he was taking a virgin," he said. "It will be off the hook."
Yolanda
Yolanda, a mother of six 51-year-old children, has been traveling recently. After the death of her husband, she lost 150 pounds in an effort to be healthy for her children aged 17 to 29. But he also kept a secret for his children: he met a man online, Williams, a 40-year-old restaurant manager in London, and he was falling in love. His children, except Major Karra, thought he was filming a reality show about his weight loss journey. When she was clean, her children were skeptical. Are you being catfish? Yolanda met Williams on Instagram. He slipped in his DM. But the two have never chatted on video. He said his phone is broken. Still, they speak five times a day by voice and text.
At first, Williams wanted money for a ticket to visit her. But that sent a red flag, so he decided to go to London to meet him, with Karra by his side.
90-day pledge: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.