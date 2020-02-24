Beacon Edge considers a bright perspective by Meade | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb3530c5d1543e99a1f10fa63675fdaf311% %MINIFYHTMLb3530c5d1543e99a1f10fa63675fdaf312%





Trainer Noel Meade

Noel Meade predicts a bright future for Beacon Edge after his close defeat at Naas on Sunday.

Last year, player Doyen had an impressive start in his obstacle course in Punchestown in October.

Having been off the track since then, Beacon Edge seemed to face a difficult task in the rookie obstacle of the second-grade Paddy Power betting shop, but Jason The Militant earned him only one nose, with favorite Andy Dufresne four lengths away in third.

Betfair reacted by cutting Meade's charge to 33-1 from 66-1 for the obstacle of the Supreme Novices at the Cheltenham Festival next month, but the coach will consult with the owners Gigginstown House Stud before committing to future goals.

"We think it's a very good horse and we always did it. They just delayed me all winter," Meade said.

"He probably would have won with a good jump in the last. He just reached it and got a little unbalanced, but it's a good race for his second obstacle race."

"If you look back at his form, Envoi Allen hit him a little more than three times, his form is first class.

"I don't know what the plans are and I'll have to talk to Michael and Eddie (O & # 39; Leary) before seeing where he will go."