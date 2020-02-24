B. Smith, model turned restorer and lifestyle guru, dead at 70 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Model, restorer and lifestyle guru Barbara "B,quot;. Smith died at his home on Long Island, his family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70 years old.

Smith died Saturday night after fighting early-onset Alzheimer's disease, which she was diagnosed in 2013. She and her husband, Dan Gasby, raised awareness about the disease, and particularly its impacts on the African-American community, after Your diagnosis

