Matilda Coleman
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Model, restorer and lifestyle guru Barbara "B,quot;. Smith died at his home on Long Island, his family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70 years old.

Restauranteur B. Smith attends "For the Love Of Our Children Gala,quot; on January 25, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for the National CARES Mentoring Movement)

Smith died Saturday night after fighting early-onset Alzheimer's disease, which she was diagnosed in 2013. She and her husband, Dan Gasby, raised awareness about the disease, and particularly its impacts on the African-American community, after Your diagnosis

