Ayushmann Khurrana's rapid fire round with Filmfare

Thanks to his brave choices and instinct, Ayushmann Khurrana has gained many followers in a short time. In recent years in particular they have helped the actor establish a Mr. Reliable status in Bollywood thanks to consecutive successes. His latest release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has also managed to play the right chord with the public and is strengthening at the box office. So, we decided to get in touch with the man of the moment for a quick round of quick shots.

What does Ayushmann do on the day of his release?

I pray … I sing …

A movie of yours that you thought would not work at the box office, but it worked wonders.

%MINIFYHTML95c4ce48ea23f7463473726dd9a5a69611% %MINIFYHTML95c4ce48ea23f7463473726dd9a5a69612%

Article 15. I thought this movie will not be as commercially successful. I thought I would get a critical acclaim and get a correct number at the box office.

A role of Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao that you wish you had done?

Uri by Vicky Kaushal and Newton by Rajkumar Rao.

Something you don't like about the industry?

Too many awards …

What do you think about Indian cinema?

This is the golden period of Indian cinema. The type of cinema … the films we have made and the type of opportunities we have as artists, pahle kabhie nahi the, so this is the best moment.

Anything you want to change about the industry?

I think work times could be a bit easy. Because it is a creative zone. We shouldn't be working more than 8 hours technically. We work from 12 to 14 hours. We should work in 8 hour shift. It just keeps you fresh and excited.

Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt: if you had to select one as a co-star for your next movie?

It really depends on the character. The next movie I want to make … usme toh dono nahi ho sakte. But I want to work with both.

Who is your favorite actress?

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Panuu.

True or false: do men think about sex all the time?

Almost true (laughs). Yaar is not possible all the time. (Laughter) But yes, in leisure we think about that.

The dream was not achieved …

I want to play a singer and an athlete in a movie.