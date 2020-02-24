Avalanche adds depth goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson of Toronto – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
The second movement of the avalanche before the NHL exchange deadline on Monday was to acquire an alternate goalkeeper, and the club did exactly that by adding the unrestricted free agent Michael Hutchinson of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

