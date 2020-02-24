Avalanche adds depth goalkeeper Michael Hutchinson of Toronto – Up News Info

The second movement of the avalanche before the NHL exchange deadline on Monday was to acquire an alternate goalkeeper, and the club did exactly that by adding the unrestricted free agent Michael Hutchinson of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hutchinson, 29, was acquired by the Colorado Eagles defender, Rosen Street, the former Maple Leaf who arrived in Colorado in an exchange on July 1 between the teams. Rosen, 26, played only eight games with the Avs this season.

The 6-foot 3-inch Hutchinson will support Pavel Francouz, who started the season as the second Avs goalkeeper behind Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer is out indefinitely with a lower body injury and Francouz has shone on the net before and after his injury.

Hutchinson has played 15 games for the Leafs this season and four for his AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

He had an average of 3.66 goals against and a saving percentage of .886 with the Maple Leafs and 1.98 GAA and .943 SP with the Marlies.

In the 2014 AHL playoffs, he was 12-9 with 1.95 GAA and .938 SP to help St. John & # 39; s to the Calder Cup final.