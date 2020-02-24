Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML3e5372c58a09333c32f21c9484f246e711% %MINIFYHTML3e5372c58a09333c32f21c9484f246e712%

Rachael Haynes scored a crucial half century when Australia's reigning champions survived a scare to beat Sri Lanka in the T20 Women's World Cup.

After losing their first game, Australia was again in trouble when it fell to 10-3 in response to 122-6 from Sri Lanka in Perth.

However, Haynes (60) shared a vital association of 95 with Captain Meg Lanning (41st) for the hosts to return to the track and completed a five-win win with three extra balls.

Sri Lanka won the draw and chose to hit first, but despite the fifty-eight balls of Captain Chamari Atapattu, Australia was the happiest in the intermediate stage, as Nicola Carey (2-18) and Molly Strano (2 -23) kept visitors to a total lower than par.

In the middle of the final quarter of the chase, that 122 seemed a much more impressive total although Udeshika Prabodhani (2-17) struck twice on each side of a Shashikala Siriwardene (2-20) wicket to leave the favorites before the tournament hesitating with Alyssa Healy (0), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (2) back in the cabin.

However, Haynes and Lanning stopped the slide and when the first was fired at the beginning of the 18th, Australia was approaching victory, crossing the line twice later.