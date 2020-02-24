Atypical is the last Netflix show coming to an end

Sam's story is coming to an end. ME! The news can confirm Atypical It will end with a fourth and final season. The new season, which will have 10 half-hour episodes, will be released in 2021.

"I am delighted that we will do a fourth season of Atypical. And although I am so sad to be reaching the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story, "creator of the showrunner series Robia Rashid He said in a statement. "Our fans have been such beautiful and vibrant followers of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. I hope Atypical's legacy is to continue being more unknown voices." . heard and that even after the end of this series, we continue telling funny and emotional stories from poorly represented points of view. "