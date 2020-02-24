Atypical is the last Netflix show coming to an end

Sam's story is coming to an end. ME! The news can confirm Atypical It will end with a fourth and final season. The new season, which will have 10 half-hour episodes, will be released in 2021.
"I am delighted that we will do a fourth season of Atypical. And although I am so sad to be reaching the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story, "creator of the showrunner series Robia Rashid He said in a statement. "Our fans have been such beautiful and vibrant followers of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam's voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. I hope Atypical's legacy is to continue being more unknown voices." . heard and that even after the end of this series, we continue telling funny and emotional stories from poorly represented points of view. "
Atypical stars Tara United States veteran Keir Gilchrist like Sam, a young man in the autism spectrum. The show has followed him from high school to college. Jennifer Jason Leigh plays mom Elsa, Michael Rapaport it's dad Doug and Brigette Lundy-Paine it's sister Casey Amy Okuda He starred in the first two seasons as Sam's therapist, Julia, and resorted in the third season. Recurring guest stars over the years include Jenna Boyd, Nik Dodani, Graham rogers, Graham phillips, Casey Wilson, Sara Gilbert, Eric McCormack Y Raul Castillo.
The fourth season cast will include Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers and Fivel Stewart, among others.
In the most recent season, which fell in November 2019, Sam began his first year of college while his mother, Elsa, began his own journey of self-discovery as his children became more independent.
See the final announcement of the season above.