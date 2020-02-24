Assange's extradition hearing begins in London | News

%MINIFYHTML7a2a7e636a187313fcdc07ef720ebee611% %MINIFYHTML7a2a7e636a187313fcdc07ef720ebee612%

London, United Kingdom – On Monday, a London court will begin hearing arguments about the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The hearing will last approximately one week, and the procedures are expected to resume on May 18 for an additional three weeks.

A grand jury in the United States accused Assange last May with 17 charges under the US Espionage Act and a hacking charge. Since each of the 17 charges carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, he could face a total of 175 years in jail if he is brought to trial across the Atlantic.

Espionage charges refer to Assange's activities with WikiLeaks in 2010-11, when the website published classified diplomatic and military documents exposing alleged war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as more than 700 secret reports that revealed the bad treatment and torture of detainees. in the US military detention camp in Guantanamo Bay. The information was made public in collaboration with selected media outlets, including The Guardian, Le Monde and The New York Times.

Assange is accused of conspiring with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to obtain and disclose information "on the grounds of believing that it would be used to harm the United States or the advantage of a foreign nation," according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

One of Assange's long-standing lawyers, Jennifer Robinson, told a news conference last week that her legal team was preparing arguments about the political nature of the crime that Assange is accused of. Under the extradition treaty between the United Kingdom and the United States, extradition cannot be granted for political crimes, and it is the competent authorities in the United Kingdom who have the task of determining whether the extradition request is politically motivated.

Assange defense attorneys are also expected to raise questions about freedom of expression, alleging that charges against Assange amount to the criminalization of typical journalism activities. Another line of argument will be the unbalanced nature of the treaty between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Since the losing side is expected to appeal, the procedures could take years and are likely to be involved in controversies. Last week, Assange's lawyers said during a previous hearing that Assange was offered the pardon in 2017 if he denied Russian participation in filtering emails from the Democratic party before the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.

"The principle is that in British law, for example, you are allowed to do unreliable things in the name of the public interest," said Charlie Beckett, director of Polis, the group of international journalism experts at the London School of Al Jazeera Economics

"For example, when the Telegraph (newspaper) published its stories about the expenses of parliamentarians in 2009, it was based on stolen data. They paid for stolen data. It is clearly in the public interest, and no one even bothered to try. Persecute them. I think that this comes under a similar rubric, "he explained. "In principle, it would be a blow to media freedom if it is extradited."

Among the most prominent releases of WikiLeaks is a video known as "Collateral Murder," which showed American soldiers shooting and killing 18 civilians, including two Reuters journalists, from a helicopter in Iraq.

Assange is currently being held in Belmarsh High Security Prison in south-east London. Supporters have expressed concern about their physical and mental health, and the UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, said Earlier this year, Assange exhibited signs of psychological torture.

The 48-year-old man has been in custody since last April, when Ecuador's president, Lenin Moreno, withdrew his asylum status. He was issued a 50-week jail sentence for violating the conditions of bail in 2012, when he sought refuge within the Ecuadorian embassy in London after Sweden issued an international arrest warrant for rape accusations. The Swedish authorities abandoned that investigation in November 2019.

"Chelsea Manning, who provided the documents that WikiLeaks published, was arrested and during the first eleven months of his arrest was held in solitary confinement for 23 days in a row, which amounts to torture." Marjorie Cohn, teacher at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in California, he told Al Jazeera.

The extradition of Assange, he added, would be contrary to international law in accordance with the principle of "non-refoulement,quot; contained in the UN Convention against Torture.

"A country has a duty to reject extradition when it would violate a fundamental right. The right to be free from torture and inhuman treatment is a fundamental right," Cohn added.