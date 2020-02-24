Ashleigh Barty reflects on the Australian summer campaign | Tennis news

The world's number 1 points to its first title in the Middle East





Ashleigh Barty will play in Doha after a break

Ashleigh Barty admitted that there was a mixture of disappointment and positivity after her summer campaign in Australia.

The world number 1 won its first home title at Adelaide International before reaching its first semifinal of the Australian Open, where it left at the hands of eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Barty skipped the Dubai Duty Free Championships last week and is preparing for Doha, which will be his first event from Melbourne.

"It was nice to spend time at home with my family. Parts of my family were with me at the Australian Open and my other sister was not, so it was nice to catch up with my niece and nephew at home who had been watching and enjoyed that month with me, "Barty told reporters at all hours of access in doha

"In a perfect world, it would probably have been less than a week (off) and then having had about a full week before Dubai, but I had to give myself that extra time just to make sure I didn't derail the rest of my season.

"So sometimes you have to make those kinds of decisions to make sure you're taking care of yourself in the long term. So it was nice to have those 10 days. I feel really good now. They are beautiful conditions here and I really like that."

Barty reflected on a "fantastic month,quot; at the Australian Open

Barty continued: "We only played in Australia during that month of the year, so it was really nice to be able to make the most of it. Particularly I think that with the history of the tournament in Adelaide, in the past, it's amazing. And put my name on that new The trophy was amazing, it's something that is also very close to my heart.

"So, having a very successful Australian Open was exciting. Obviously it was disappointing not to have been there last Saturday, but a semifinal of a Slam doesn't happen every week."

"So I think in general, although there was disappointment, there was positivity. It was a fantastic month."

