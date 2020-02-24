Artist of the week: Nicki Minaj

%MINIFYHTML5d8a111801dccd8eb2f1e706f79227e011% %MINIFYHTML5d8a111801dccd8eb2f1e706f79227e012%

In such a short time, the rapper of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; He manages to become one of the most popular female rap stars in the United States and build a large and loyal fan base.

Nicki Minaj It is really a force to consider. Through her music, she has inspired many people to be themselves and not worry about what people say. Because of this, it is not obvious that he managed to become one of the most popular female rap stars in the US. UU. And build a large and loyal fan base in such a short time.

Every music he brings out has always been very well received by many and, often, became a topic of trend in social networks. Take your biggest success, "Anaconda", as an example. Her music video helped her become the first rapper to have a music video that exceeded 900 million views on YouTube, and many people tried to parody the iconic images.

Another example is his latest single, "Yikes." Given that the song marked his first song since he surprisingly announced his retirement, the exaggeration that led to its release was so great that it marked a trend in social networks. He debuted at number 23 on Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100 and at the top of the list of digital song components with 20,000 digital downloads.

In addition to his great commercial performance, "Yikes" was well received by music critics. Complex included the song among the best new music of the week, saying it's nice to see that "Nicki still has it." The music publication also called the song a "cocky record that seems to point to the & # 39; clowns & # 39; on social networks."

However, "Yikes" is not a single from his new album. Nicki recently revealed that he would release the main single from his next album, which he will apparently find taking another alter-ego. During a brief question and answer session with fans on Twitter, rapper "Bang Bang" described the new album as "Queen TF Sleeze."