Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland Twin in transparent dresses at Wrap Party

The Dunphy sisters were style twins by saying goodbye to Modern Family.

%MINIFYHTML8ac22e8fc035c56c019a91d3ed02e58a13% %MINIFYHTML8ac22e8fc035c56c019a91d3ed02e58a14%

While the famous cast finished filming the beloved ABC series on Friday, it wasn't the last goodbye for the full-length comedy stars. On Saturday night, they gathered to celebrate with a farewell party, where Sarah Hyland Y Ariel Winter He showed how synchronized they are after a decade of playing sisters.

%MINIFYHTML8ac22e8fc035c56c019a91d3ed02e58a15% %MINIFYHTML8ac22e8fc035c56c019a91d3ed02e58a16%

As evidenced by the photos that Hyland shared on Instagram, the actresses posed together in the evening in black and transparent black cocktail dresses, and the resemblance did not go unnoticed.

"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof that you and your television sister will start wearing the same outfit, become brothers for a lifetime and always fight for the same teacher," Hyland wrote. "We will always be Dunphys and we will always have each other."