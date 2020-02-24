Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland Twin in transparent dresses at Wrap Party

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner
The Dunphy sisters were style twins by saying goodbye to Modern Family.
While the famous cast finished filming the beloved ABC series on Friday, it wasn't the last goodbye for the full-length comedy stars. On Saturday night, they gathered to celebrate with a farewell party, where Sarah Hyland Y Ariel Winter He showed how synchronized they are after a decade of playing sisters.
As evidenced by the photos that Hyland shared on Instagram, the actresses posed together in the evening in black and transparent black cocktail dresses, and the resemblance did not go unnoticed.
"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof that you and your television sister will start wearing the same outfit, become brothers for a lifetime and always fight for the same teacher," Hyland wrote. "We will always be Dunphys and we will always have each other."
"You two look (fire emoji)!" her fiance Wells Adams commented
"They both look hawtt," Justin Mikita, who is married to co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, additional. "Good heavens, mom!"
The ladies also posed with their brother on screen, played by Nolan Gouldas well as co-star Chris Geere.
In another sweet photo, Hyland hugged the young man Jeremy Maguire, the 8-year-old boy who plays Joe Pritchett and perhaps shared the sweetest tribute to his time on the show.
"It was a really spectacular opportunity and, the cast and crew, I cannot express in words from the bottom of my heart how incredible they were," he said in a video posted on Instagram. "They were very kind to me and the cast and crew made me feel part of the family."
